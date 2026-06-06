TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A child is hospitalized in stable condition after being pulled unresponsive from a pool in Tewksbury on Friday, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a 6-year-old boy who had been pulled from a pool at the Balsam Place Apartments around 5:50 p.m. learned that bsytanders had already started performing CPR when police and firefighters arrived, according to police.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

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