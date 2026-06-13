BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy riding a bicycle was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Braintree Friday afternoon, according to Braintree police.

Braintree police responded to a 911 call reporting a serious motor vehicle crash involving a child riding a bicycle at the intersection of Arthur Street and Gordon Road at approximately 4:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a young boy suffering from “significant head and upper body injuries,” the department said.

Officers provided medical assistance at the scene, along with several bystanders who jumped in to help until emergency responders arrived. The child was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates the boy was traveling on Arthur Street in the direction of Watson Park when he entered the intersection and came into contact with an SUV.

The incident is under investigation by Braintree police.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)