NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child is recovering after falling into a roughly 10-foot deep hole in Newton on Sunday night.

Officers responding to the area of 326 Lakeview Ave. found the child between the ages of 10 and 12 had fallen into the hole, Newton police said.

The child was rescued and transported to a local hospital, where they are expected to be OK.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)