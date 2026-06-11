NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A child riding a bicycle was hit and killed by a car in New Bedford Wednesday aftrenoon, according to New Bedford police.

New Bedford police responded to the area of Cherokee Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a child on a bicycle at approximately 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned the child was struck by a vehicle while riding the bicycle and they sustained fatal injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

In a statement, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell wrote, “Words cannot adequately describe a tragedy so profound. This child had their entire life ahead of them. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and whatever support we could conceivably offer.”

The crash remains under investigation by the New Bedford Police Traffic Division, the Massachusetts State Police CPAC Unit, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.

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