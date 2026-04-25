WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old child who was riding an electric scooter was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a crash with a pickup truck in Waltham on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported crash between an electric scooter and a GMC pickup truck on Charles Street Avenue around 5:45 p.m. found the child suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Waltham police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waltham Crash Reconstruction Team.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)