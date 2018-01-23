Childhood temple of Eagles owner in Boston makes charity wager with Philadelphia temple for Super Bowl

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Boston temple that Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie attended as a child is making a friendly wager for the Super Bowl with a temple in Philadelphia.

Lurie, a Newton native, was a member of Temple Israel in Boston and is a graduate of Clark University, Boston University and Brandeis University. He is a former Patriots season ticket holder and even tried to buy the team before he was outbid by Robert Kraft.

Temple Israel Associate Rabbi Matt Soffer is from Philadelphia and is a proud Eagles fan. Calling the Super Bowl a “redemption match,” Soffer is wearing the same Eagles-print yarmulke he wore when the Patriots beat the Eagles in the 2005 Super Bowl. Soffer will be giving a sermon at temple on Friday about the meaning of being a good fan.

Temple Israel Senior Rabbi Elaine Zecher is making a friendly wager with the temple in Philadelphia that Soffer attended growing up. The loser will make a donation to a charity of the winner’s choice.

