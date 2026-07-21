BOSTON (WHDH) - Children from across Boston hit the hardwood for the 27th annual Youth Connect Unity Games basketball tournament in Charlestown Tuesday.

Youth Connect helps at risk children in the city make positive choices. The program also puts social workers in Boston police stations.

The tournament was playing at the Ansin Youth Center. The cause was dear to Ed Ansin, the late owner of Channel 7, who gave generously to the Unity Games and the Boys and Girls Club for more than two decades.

“Youth Connect is a program that puts social workers in police stations throughout the city of Boston, to work with young people that officers are worried about. There is a lot of stuff that kids are experiencing these days out there, and tonight is a chance to let young people know there are caring adults, like Youth Connect social workers, and Boys and Girls Club staff, that care about their success,” said Kevan Barton, Executive Director of Youth Connect.

“It puts a face to the uniform, builds some consistency with kids, so they kind of have an understanding that, it’s not a police officer, it’s Alex,” said Boston Police Officer Alex Rosa. “Basically humanizes us as police officers.”

The kids involved said the event gives them the opportunity to build meaningful connections with law enforcement.

“When they try to be nice to you it’s cool, it’s a cop trying to be like your buddy,” said 15-year-old Beckett Prescott.

“Makes me feel happy seeing them have fun, helping the community making sure nothing goes wrong,” said 14-year-old Amaniel Yonas.

More than $40,000 was raised by sponsors for the event which will benefit Youth Connect.

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