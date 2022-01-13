(WHDH) — Children’s robes that were sold on Amazon have been recalled because the clothing fails to meet the flammability standards for sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

About 3,500 HulovoX robes that were sold in 22 multicolored, tie-dye, and rainbow colorways are subject to the recall, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The long-sleeved robes are made of 100 percent micro polyester and were available in sizes 3T through 12. They were sold on Amazon from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $30.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the items and contact HulovoX to request a postage prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)