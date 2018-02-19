Chimney crashes through roof of building in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) – A chimney atop a four-story building in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood collapsed Monday morning and crashed through the roof.

Crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to 361 Beacon St. and found a chimney that had collapsed from the roof of a brownstone building into the basement, according to the Boston Fire Department.

“The whole building shook. It felt like an earthquake,” said Nancy Hunter.

Images from Sky7 showed a massive hole in the roof of the building.

Officials say the building is under construction and being gutted. Four workers were inside when the collapse happened, according to firefighter Marc Sanders. No injuries were reported.

The block of Beacon Street between Fairfield and Gloucester streets was temporarily closed and residents of neighboring buildings were evacuated.

The area has since been reopened to traffic and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

The building inspector said the building is not in danger of collapsing and there were no violations or issues with the construction.

The collapse is under investigation but Boston Inspectional Services Commissioner Buddy Christopher said the recent snow and quick warm-up may have been a factor.

