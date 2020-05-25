With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down dine-in service at restaurants, many people turned to ordering take out over the past two months.

Yelp discovered the most popular delivery order unique to each state by examining the types of dishes ordered since March 16.

They found that many people in Massachusetts sought out General Tso’s chicken during that time frame. Those in Rhode Island also turned toward the popular Chinese dish.

In New Hampshire, people frequently ordered crab rangoons, and in Vermont, burritos were most in demand.

People in Maine ate a lot of pad thai, while those in Connecticut kept it simple with cheese pizza.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)