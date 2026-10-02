FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday that star CB Christian Gonzalez and DT Christian Barmore will not play in Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills due to injuries.

The Patriots’ injury report shows both players have not participated in practice all week due to shoulder issues.

The Patriots head into week four with a 1-2 record, having 11 players on their injury report released on Thursday, including quarterback Drake Maye, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Despite being on the report, Maye has been a full participant in practices this week, Vrabel said.

While addressing the media, Vrabel said of Maye’s injury, “We’re just trying to follow protocol exactly how it’s given to us as it relates to the injury report… The fact that it’s a quarterback, I think those things get looked at very closely. So again, we want to make sure we’re transparent… There were no limitations. He practiced in full.”

The Bills are 3-0 headed into week four and sit atop the AFC East. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park at the new Highmark Stadium.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)