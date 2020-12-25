Christmas morning blaze rips through Braintree home

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging blaze ripped through a home in Braintree on Christmas morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Pleasant View Avenue found flames shooting from the home and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Video from the scene showed firefighters attacking the flames on a ladder a truck and from the ground as smoke consumed the neighborhood.

There was no word on injuries or if anyone was home when the fire started.

The house appeared to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Fire in Braintree at a home on Pleasant View Ave.

