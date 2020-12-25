‘Christmas morning tragedy averted’: Wrong-way driver arrested in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are crediting troopers with helping to avert a “Christmas morning tragedy” by arresting a wrong-way driver who drove down Route 93 into Boston, officials said.

Troopers who spotted a wrong-way driver on Route 93 southbound near Exit 40 in Wilmington deployed stop sticks in the Medford area and deflated all four of the vehicles tires, state police said.

The 36-year-old Reading man continued southbound into Leverett Circle and was arrested while trying to hide from state police in the parking lot of Mass General Hospital.

The man, who was heavily intoxicated, was taken to Tufts Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

