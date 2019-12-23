Christmas tree catches fire inside Duxbury home

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Christmas tree caught on fire inside a Duxbury home late Sunday night.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on Landing Road around 11 p.m. learned that the family’s Christmas tree had caught on fire.

Smoke detectors alerted the residents, who put out the flames with a fire extinguisher before evacuating, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries.

The corner of the home where the tree was standing sustained some damage.

