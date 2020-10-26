Cities step up election security after ballot drop box burned in Boston

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Election officials are stepping up security after a man was charged with burning a ballot drop box in Boston over the weekend.

Framingham’s two ballot drop boxes are monitored by surveillance cameras, but now police officers will be watching them around the clock, according to Mayor Yvonne Spicer.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of voter suppression across the country and Massachusetts isn’t immune,” Spicer aid. “It’s important to do everything we can to proactively ensure people can vote and vote unencumbered.”

The Secretary of State’s office also issued guidelines recommending officials move ballot drop boxes inside during the evenings and increase how often they empty the boxes.

