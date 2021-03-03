City councilor calls for construction safety hearing after 2 workers die in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn is calling for a hearing on construction safety following the deaths of two workers in the city’s Financial District last week.

Carlos Gutierrez, 32, and Jordan Romero, 27, were fatally hit by a truck at their construction job on High Street the morning of Feb. 24.

Now, Flynn wants the city to look into safety at Boston construction sites.

“We need to find out what happened at this site, make changes, learn from those changes, and make this never happens again,” he said.

A witness told officials that a dump truck backed into the men, knocking them down into a hole.

Gutierrez and Romero were pronounced dead at the scene, leaving their families with a lot of questions.

This is the latest of construction site accidents to happen in Boston over the past several years.

In 2016, two workers died in a South End trench collapse.

Three years later, a worker was killed by construction equipment in Copley Square during First Night set-up.

That same year, a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a piece of metal fell off a building at a construction site in the North End and hit her.

Metal beams had also fallen from a crane outside of the TD Garden in 2019 but there were no reported injuries.

With Boston seeing an unprecedented construction boom, Flynn says safety must be examined.

“I’ve heard a lot of feedback from residents throughout the neighborhoods saying this is a critical issue,” he explained. “They want us to focus on it to find out exactly what happened and to make sure it never happens again.”

The City Council is set to discuss Flynn’s call for a hearing during a virtual meeting at noon.

