BOSTON (WHDH) - City councilors are expected to talk about Bird scooters Thursday after they appeared in the Boston area without permission.

Officials are looking to create new rules in order to cut down on congestion while making sure people stay safe.

The battery-powered rental scooters arrived unexpectedly in Cambridge and Somerville late July.

A public hearing this fall will address both the benefits and challenges the new transportation brings to Boston.

