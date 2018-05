Do you recognize this dog? It was found on Sudan Street in Dorchester Sunday.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Is this your dog?

The City of Boston is looking to return this 8-month-old female pit bull to her owner.

The dog was found Sunday on Sudan Street in Dorchester.

Anyone with information is urged to call Animal Care and Control at 617-635-1800.

Do You Know Me? pic.twitter.com/X0Ekq24dtd — ISD Boston (@ISDBoston) May 21, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)