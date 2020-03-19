City of Cambridge declares state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Cambridge declared a state of emergency Thursday night as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the Commonwealth.

The emergency declaration will allow for easier access to resources that help to protect residents from the impacts of the virus, according to the release issued by city officials.

The city will also be awarding $100,000 of emergency relief funding from the Mass. Department of Public Health to “support and expand the capacity of the city’s local public health response.”

This money will be used to ensure that the city’s public health department has the resources to monitor coronavirus including, enhanced surveillance, the purchasing of additional personal protective equipment and overtime for staff, according to the release.

