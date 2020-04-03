City of Woburn distributes more than 700 laptops to students without technology access

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Woburn distributed more than 700 laptops to students without access to technology after the schools switched over to remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Woburn’s City Council recently approved funding for the laptops as school facilities remain closed to help stop the spread of the virus.

The city also started a meal program to ensure students still have access to breakfast and lunch. The initiative originally started with meal pick-ups at two locations but it has since evolved into deliveries to the residences of students in need.

“The City of Woburn is always like this when things are down,” Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin said. “People come together, and this is one of those situations where it shows the best in people.”

