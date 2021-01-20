City officials investigating after mysterious 5 foot hole opens up in Boston park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Conservation and Recreation is investigating after a five foot hole mysteriously opened up along the bank of the Muddy River.

The DCR has installed metal barriers around the hole and put up caution tape to keep people safe while enjoying Charlesgate Park.

“It’s hard to know precisely what contributed to this but we do know that this area has gone through a lot of change over time,” a DCR official told 7NEWS.

People who live nearby say it is time for the city’s parks to be improved.

