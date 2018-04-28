ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) – Class was in session Saturday for students at High Plain Elementary School in Andover to make up for all the snow days from the string of March nor’easters.

“I’ve been in public education for about 25 years. We’ve never gone to school on a Saturday in my career,” Principal Pam Lathrop said.

Principal Lathrop decided that if the students had to spend their weekend at school, they should spend much of that time outside.

Temperatures hovered around 70 while the students participated in an Earth Day cleanup. It was a stark contrast to the more than 10 snow days students in Andover had this winter.

Andover Public Schools isn’t the only district trying to make up days; Chelmsford Public Schools received approval to extend their school days to make up for snow days.

Andover district officials ultimately decided on two Saturday instead of cutting into vacation time or following in Chelmsford’s footsteps.

Students will be back at school on May 12 to make up another day. The last day of school is June 29.

