BOXFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – The cleanup continued Saturday in parts of Massachusetts after Wednesday’s nor’easter.

Crews worked to clear toppled trees from power lines, but the power problems continued Saturday night.

Many people in Boxford were still dealing with power problems – hundreds of people have been in the dark for days.

One Boxford resident said it “warms his heart” to see crews working on restoring the power. He also noted that crews have been “working very hard.”

