Cleanup ongoing after school bus slams into utility pole, knocks out power in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police have closed a busy street to traffic after a school bus crashed into a utility pole on Monday and left live wires lying across the sidewalk and street.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Quincy Avenue between East Howard Street and Southern Artery about 9 a.m. closed the roads and sidewalks after noticing live wires on the bus.

The driver of the Weymouth Public Schools bus, who was the only person on board at the time of the crash, was conscious and alert and taken to the hospital.

An elderly woman who was driving in the area told 7NEWS she had to call for help when she realized the wires were on her car.

“I couldn’t get out of my car on the driver’s side, so I tooted my horn and a nice guy came over and pulled the door open for me,” she said.

Residents and motorists are urged to avoid the area. Repairs could take until midnight to complete.

The crash knocked out power to about 2,000 National Grid customers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

