BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning.

The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the building was evacuated out of concern for a collapse.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and several businesses have been forced to close due to severe damage.

Mayor Michelle Wu said the incident is a tough blow for the small businesses during the holiday season.

“We are just here to make sure that we can help with the recovery as much as possible,” Mayor Wu said. “Obviously this is devastating for the businesses.”

There is no word yet on how long the building and the small businesses will be shut down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

