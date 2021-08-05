BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway Thursday evening after a system packing heavy rain ramped up overnight and lingered through Thursday morning, causing flooding and tree damage in some parts of the Bay State.

A large tree fell onto cars and ripped down wires in Brockton on Newbury Street around 6 a.m.

Emergency crews responding to the scene found the tree resting on numerous vehicles with wires from nearby utility poles pulled down.

Mauro Geoliveira was woken up by the sound of the tree crashing down on his car.

“I was sleeping. I woke up and I just see my car lodged under the tree,” he said. “I have no words.”

A second car had its back window smashed out by the tree.

Utility crews battled the elements through the morning as they worked to restore power to the area.

There were no reported injuries.

The storm dumped more than four inches of rain across the South Shore.

In Hanover, some streets and parking lots were left flooded after the town received over four inches of rain.

“I commute from Rhode Island, so I seem to be driving right through it, in the middle of it,” said Richard Catrambone of JC’s Ice Cream. “I came backroads on 44 and through Halifax and there was really a lot of rain and a lot of puddles on the road.

The rain moved out by Thursday evening.

Flash flood warnings and watches remain in effect for some areas.

