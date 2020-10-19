Cleanup underway after major water main break floods Boston streets, O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews worked throughout the early morning to clean up remnants of a major water main break that flooded Boston streets and part of the O’Neill Tunnel.

The water main broke in the area of Summer and High streets around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, leaving water gushing into the roads.

Exit 20A on Interstate 93 was also temporarily closed after water began entering the O’Neill Tunnel.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

Water main break near Summer and High Street in Boston. Police blocking roads so crews can continue to cleanup and ultimately fix the situation. @7News pic.twitter.com/lvsyo1HfZN — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) October 19, 2020

