Cleanup underway after major water main break floods Boston streets, O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews worked throughout the early morning to clean up remnants of a major water main break that flooded Boston streets and part of the O’Neill Tunnel.

The water main broke in the area of Summer and High streets around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, leaving water gushing into the roads.

Exit 20A on Interstate 93 was also temporarily closed after water began entering the O’Neill Tunnel.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

 

