CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A toppled tree came crashing down on a stretch of powerlines in Cambridge Tuesday evening.

Officers shut down the 600 Block of Huron Avenue during rush hour as crews worked to clear the area.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear if any vehicles in the area were damaged.

Thankfully, there are no injuries after the large tree fell on Huron Avenue. pic.twitter.com/izZl5jT0A2 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 3, 2021

