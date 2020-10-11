Cleanup underway following tractor-trailer rollover in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer rollover near the Allston tolls in Boston on Sunday, officials said.

Crews responding to a rollover crash on Interstate-90 east at 8:15 a.m. found the tractor-trailer on its side and small fire, which was quickly extinguished, fire officials said.

A level 2 Hazmat team was called to the scene to handle a diesel spill from the crash of 100 gallons.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

At approximately 8;15 am a tractor trailer rolled over on I 90 eastbound right before the Allston tolls. A small fire that was extinguished. A level 2 Hazmat for approx. 100 gallons of diesel spilled. No injuries to report. Avoid this area . pic.twitter.com/O8lzdDIjmb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 11, 2020

Companies have put absorbent down to stop the spread of the leak. The remaining fuel is being pumped out. Hazmat Techs will remain to supervise the cleanup and the removal of the tractor trailer. Companies are making up ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ on scene. pic.twitter.com/Mj3ilHnx0s — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 11, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)