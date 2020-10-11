Cleanup underway following tractor-trailer rollover in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer rollover near the Allston tolls in Boston on Sunday, officials said.

Crews responding to a rollover crash on Interstate-90 east at 8:15 a.m. found the tractor-trailer on its side and small fire, which was quickly extinguished, fire officials said.

A level 2 Hazmat team was called to the scene to handle a diesel spill from the crash of 100 gallons.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

 

 

