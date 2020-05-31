Clergy call for justice, non-violence at Roxbury gathering

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston religious leaders gathered for a prayer march in Roxbury Sunday, demanding justice after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis last week and calling for protesters to remain non-violent.

Clergy members led a crowd of hundreds in prayer and song and called for an end to systemic racism, but also condemned violence, saying it takes away from their message of equality. They said they had faith in other protesters marching in Boston Sunday.

“Our purpose is to bring peace and nonviolence,” said Rev. Miniard Culpepper. “More violence is not going to solve anything.”

