BOSTON (WHDH) - Closing arguments are set to begin in the federal corruption trial of the former Suffolk County Sheriff.

Steven Tompkins is accused of extorting $50,000 from the owner of a cannabis retailer trying to do business in Boston.

Prosecutors said Tompkins demanded to be fully repaid after his shares in the company sank.

If found guilty he could face up to 40 years in prison.

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