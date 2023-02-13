WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A charter school in Worcester has placed several staffers on leave “pending an investigation” as authorities look into possible misconduct involving the school’s cheerleading coaching staff.

According to the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School, outside counsel was hired by the school to investigate allegations of misconduct.

Cheerleading activities Abby Kelley are on hold while the investigation moves forward, prompting disappointment from some students and parents alike.

In a statement sent to 7NEWS, the school’s executive director, Heidi Paluk, said because of the “confidential nature of this matter,” the school would not offer any further details on the allegations.

Officials have said several members of the coaching staff are involved in the probe, though. Officials have said further action may also be considered once the outside counsel’s investigation is complete.

“We strive for our school community to be one where our charter virtues, especially respect and honesty, are valued,” Paluk said. “Our students’ safety and wellbeing are paramount and guide our school policies and behavioral codes. We do not tolerate violations of these standards.”

Founded in 1998, the Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School serves some 1,400 students in grades K-12, according to the school’s website.

The cheerleading program has involvement with students at the elementary, middle school and high school levels at Abby Kelley.

