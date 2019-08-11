Coast Guard: 1 dead after boat collision in bay off Newport, RI

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman died after two boats collided during a regatta in the water off Newport Sunday, according to Coast Guard officials.

A boat that was not part of the regatta collided with a sailboat participating in the race Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard officials said. The victim was a crew member of the sailboat.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)