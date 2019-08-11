Coast Guard: 60-year-old woman dead after boat collision in bay off Newport, RI

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman died after two boats collided during a regatta in the water off Newport Sunday, according to Coast Guard officials.

Newport Harbormaster employees responding to reports of a person in the water on the Jamestown side of the Pell Bridge at 2:45 p.m. found an unconscious 60-year-old woman, officials said. The woman was later pronounced dead, and her identification is being withheld pending notification of her family, officials said.

The woman entered the water after a collision between a two-person catamaran participating in the New England 100 Regatta and a powerboat that was not participating, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. The woman was on the catamaran.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, DEM officials said. The collision is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)