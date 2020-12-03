SPRUCE HEAD, Maine (WHDH) — The United States Coast Guard has suspended their search for three people reported in the water off the coast of Maine as they look into the possibility of the mayday being a hoax.

Crews responded to a mayday call placed at 6:30 a.m. about a vessel that had begun taking on water just south of Spruce Head, according to the Coast Guard.

A search of the area indicated that there was no distress or missing people, the Coast Guard tweeted.

Last week, the Coast Guard called off a search for four men after a vessel from Maine sank off Provincetown, Massachusetts. The cause of that sinking remains under investigation.

#UPDATE @USCGNortheast crews have suspended the search pending further information due to a probable hoax. There are no indications of distress or missing persons in the area.#SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 3, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)