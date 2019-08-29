Coast Guard cutter seizes 2,800 pounds of cocaine worth $38.5M

Crew members aboard a newly-commissioned Coast Guard cutter recently seized 2,800 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $38.5 million.

The Robert Ward and another Coast Guard cutter patrolling drug transit zones in the Eastern Pacific Ocean seized the cocaine from suspected drug smugglers, according to the United States Coast Guard.

“The Cutter Robert Ward and three other newly-commissioned cutters based in San Pedro are strengthening the Coast Guard’s safety, security and counter-smuggling efforts along our coast and in the shipping zones off Central and South America,” said Rear Adm. Peter W. Gautier, the 11th Coast Guard District commander. “I’m proud of the Ward’s crew and applaud their actions to disrupt the cartels that profit from crime, addiction and ruined American lives.”

The Robert Ward is one of four newly-commissioned Coast Guard Fast Response Cutters homeported in San Pedro, California.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)