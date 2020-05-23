Coast Guard finds body of 1 missing kayaker, suspends search for other

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing kayaker off Provincetown Saturday afternoon, after finding the body of another missing kayaker he was with earlier in the day, officials said.

Crews responding to a report for a missing woman last seen on a red kayak Friday night found a body matching her description along the shore in North Truro around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

The woman was identified as 50-year old Carol Madru.

Coast Guard officials suspended the search for Marc-Oliver Czarnecki, 51, who was reportedly with her last night, pending new information.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)