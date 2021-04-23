Coast Guard recovers body of swimmer who went missing off Crane Beach in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing off Crane Beach in Ipswich on Friday morning, officials said.

Search crews using boats and helicopters found the body of 28-year-old Eric Pecina, of Ipswich, hours after he disappeared while trying to swim from Crane Beach to Plum Island, according to Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas.

Officers responding to a report of a possible person in the water around 9:30 a.m. found a backpack unattended on the beach.

Following a brief investigation, officers were able to determine that the backpack and a car parked outside a closed gate both belonged to Pecina.

Investigators say they believe Pecina arrived at the beach sometime prior to 8 a.m. and Nikas says he wasn’t wearing a wet suit when he entered the water to swim a two-mile loop.

Pecina’s body was found about two miles from where search crews believed he entered the water.

The water temperature off the coast on Friday was just 45 degrees and the wind was howling.

Ipswich police and fire, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts Environmental Police assisted the Coast Guard with the search.

Nikas warned residents that the water will not warm up until “July or August.”

“These waters are dangerous. You make one mistake with water and it’s unforgiving,” Nikas said.

Breaking: Ipswich Police Chief says coast guard chopper has located the body of a missing swimmer…no foul play is suspected #7news pic.twitter.com/0GsmMy7gk4 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 23, 2021

#USCG, @MAEnviroPolice @Ipswichpd and fire dept. are still searching for 28-year-old Eric Pecina who was planning on swimming from Cranes Beach to Plum Island. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Boston Command Center: 617-223-5757 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 23, 2021

