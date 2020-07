BOSTON (WHDH) - The United States Coast Guard responded to a boat fire with three people onboard near Boston’s Graves Lights on Thursday morning.

The owner of the vessel had successfully extinguished the flames upon the Coast Guard’s arrival.

The boat was towed by commercial salvage to East Boston Yacht Club.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

