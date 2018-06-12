Coast Guard searching Cape Cod Bay after adrift kayak found

An adrift kayak found in Cape Cod Bay Tuesday. Courtesy US Coast Guard.

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard crews are searching Cape Cod Bay after an unmanned, adrift kayak was found by a Good Samaritan in Dennis, officials said.

The kayak was located two miles north of Sesuit Harbor about 6 a.m. Currently, no one has been reported missing.

Anyone with information about the kayak is urged to call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

