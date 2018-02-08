BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for possible missing boaters in Buzzards Bay after receiving two mayday calls.

The distress calls happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews searched the area throughout the night.

The Coast Guard has not said what type of boat they are looking for and how many people were on board.

