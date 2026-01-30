GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday suspended the search for seven people who were aboard a commercial fishing vessel that sank off the coast of Massachusetts in rough, frigid waters.

The Coast Guard launched a search and rescue mission early Friday after receiving an alert from the 72-foot (22-meter) Lily Jean about 25 miles (40 kilometers) off Cape Ann. Searchers found a debris field near where the alert was sent along with a body in the water and an empty life raft, the Coast Guard said.

Crews covered about 1,000 square miles (2,589 square kilometers) using aircraft, cutters and small boats over a 24-hour period. However, after consultation between search and rescue mission coordinators and on-scene commanders, the Coast Guard announced Saturday that it had determined that all reasonable search efforts for the missing crew members had been exhausted.

Officials said there wasn’t a mayday call from Lily Jean as it navigated the frigid Atlantic Ocean on its way home to Gloucester, Massachusetts, America’s oldest fishing port. The Coast Guard was notified by the boat’s beacon that alerts when it hits the water.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the sinking. Officials did not immediately release the names of those who were lost.

“We are deep in sorrow, but we are a strong community, and we will rise, we will rise to this occasion,” Republican state Sen. Bruce Tarr said during an emotional news conference Saturday.

Weather conditions made search difficult

The Coast Guard’s Sector Boston commander, Jamie Frederick, said frigid temperatures and stormy conditions made finding survivors at night difficult, a task made more challenging with a nor’easter approaching the East Coast this weekend. Searchers dealt with 7- to 10-foot seas and freezing ocean spray, Frederick said.

At the time of the emergency alert, the National Weather Service said wind speeds out at sea were around 27 mph (24 knots) with waves around 4 feet high. It was 12 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 11 degrees Celsius) with water temperatures about 39 F (4 C.)

Frederick said there was “no single clue” to lead officials to determine what happened to the Lily Jean so far.

“The debris looked like anything that would be loose on a deck, things that float off a fishing deck,” he said.

Another tragedy befalls fishing town

It is the latest maritime tragedy to befall Gloucester and its close-knit community of people in the fishing business. The city that inspired “The Perfect Storm” is tied to its fishing heritage in a way that has brought 400 years of history and, sometimes, tragedy. That book and movie were inspired by the FV Andrea Gail, which went missing at sea in 1991.

Vito Giacalone, head of the Gloucester Fishing Community Preservation Fund, described the fishing community as a brotherhood that was grieving and in shock.

“Everybody’s just heartbroken,” Giacalone told The Associated Press in a phone interview Saturday. “To have that many lives lost all at once, we haven’t seen that in a long time.”

Paul Lundberg, Gloucester’s mayor, said the names of those on the Lily Jean would be added to a city memorial honoring thousands of fishermen who have been lost at sea.

Captain is a beloved fisherman

The Lily Jean, its captain, Gus Sanfilippo, and his crew were featured in a 2012 episode of the History Channel show “Nor’Easter Men.” Sanfilippo is described as a fifth-generation commercial fisherman, fishing out of Gloucester, in the Georges Bank. The crew is shown working in dangerous weather conditions for hours on end, spending as many as 10 days at sea on one trip fishing for haddock, lobster and flounder.

“We loved each other,” Giacalone said about his relationship with Sanfilippo. “He treated me like a big brother and I treated him like my younger brother. To know the tragedy of this and to know the kind of character that Gus had, he’d be mortified to know that these lives were all lost.”

NOAA had observer on vessel

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a fishery observer was on board the vessel. Fishery observers are workers who collect data on board fishing boats for the government to use to craft regulations.

NOAA Fisheries said observer deployments would be suspended until after midnight Wednesday due to the sinking and the weather in the Northeast.

Commercial fishing is dangerous

Deep-sea fishing in New England can always be hazardous, but it can be especially dangerous in the winter because of high waves, frigid temperatures and unpredictable weather. Commercial fishing is often cited as one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.

Everett Sawyer, 55, a childhood friend of Sanfilippo, said he has known 25 people who were lost at sea. Cold winter conditions can complicate operations even for experienced sailors, Sawyer said.

“Things happen very quickly when you’re out on the ocean,” he said.

Casey reported from Boston, Ngowi reported from Gloucester, Massachusetts, and Whittle reported from Portland, Maine. Associated Press reporter Adrian Sainz contributed from Memphis, Tennessee.

