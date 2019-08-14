(WHDH) — The next bottle of water Coca-Cola sells to you might come in a can.

The company plans to start offering its Dasani water in aluminum cans and bottles next year to make it more environmentally friendly.

Coca-Cola hopes to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle or can it sells by 2030.

The soft drink giant produced 3.3 million tons of plastic in 2017.

Dasani will still be available in plastic bottles but they’ll be lighter weight.

Coke also has plans for a new bottle made with up to 50 percent recycled plastic and plant-based materials.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)