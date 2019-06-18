COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes have been canceled at the Cohasset Middle/High School on Tuesday as police investigate a reported threat.

The Cohasset Police Department received information late Monday night regarding a social media threat made towards the school, Superintendent Louise Demas said.

Detectives were unable to dismiss the threat by the morning after “diligently investigating this matter all night,” Demas added.

The police department recommended that school be closed Tuesday out of an abundance of caution and given the late discovery of the reported threat.

This does not impact Joseph Osgood Elementary School or Deer Hill Elementary School.

“Please know that the SRO and detectives are working hard to get to the truth,” Demas said in a statement. “Any further information received from the CPD will be shared with families promptly.”

Information regarding student exams and final grades is expected from school administration later on Tuesday.

