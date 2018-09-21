QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts middle school teacher has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a student.

Jeffrey Knight was released Thursday after entering his plea to charges of indecent assault and battery.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Cohasset Middle School teacher regularly touched the girl in class starting when she was 13 and continuing when she was 14.

The student reported the alleged assaults to school administrators in February, and school officials reported it to police in May.

School Superintendent Louise Demas says Knight has been placed on administrative leave.

Knight’s attorney says there is no evidence to support the student’s allegations.

Knight has worked as a middle school teacher for the district since August 2011.

