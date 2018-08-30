Cohasset teacher charged with indecent assault on a student

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher at Cohasset Middle School has been charged with indecent assault and battery on a student.

Jeffery Knight, 57, of Pembroke, is under investigation after a female student came forward and reported the alleged abuse, according to a post Thursday on the Cohasset Police Department’s Facebook page.

Knight was charged in a criminal complaint with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, and all charges relate to the same victim, according to police.

According to the allegations contained within the complaint, on diverse dates in 2017 and 2018, Knight, intentionally and without justification, indecently touched a female minor student during class.

Cohasset Superintendent of Schools Louise L. Demas says in a statement issued Thursday that Knight has been employed as a STEM teacher since August 2011. She is deeply disturbed by the allegations and she understands that families will have the same concerns, however, she is unable to discuss the matter further.

“I will be opening a dialog with faculty, staff, and administrators over the next several weeks. Any employee or member of the community is welcome to contact my office anytime with questions, thoughts, or concerns. I encourage families to have an open and honest dialog with their children.”

Cohasset public schools will have counselors available for anyone with questions or concerns regarding this issue.

In a statement, Demas said, “We support the student’s decision to come forward, and it is our hope that other members of our school community would feel comfortable in doing so if they determine something is not right. In such cases, we will work with law enforcement to determine the appropriate course of action.”

Knight has been placed on administrative leave while his employment status is under review.

School is set to start back up on September 4, according to the school’s website.

Knight is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 19 in Quincy District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)