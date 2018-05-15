Cold War-era bunker on Nantucket could open as museum

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WHDH) — A Cold War-era underground bunker on Nantucket could become a museum in the future.

The bunker was reportedly built to shelter President John F. Kennedy from a nuclear attack. It is owned by the town and usually closed to the public. The town uses the shelter to store tables, chairs and other equipment used at the annual island fair.

Nantucket’s town manager said he is not against turning the bunker into an educational exhibit.

