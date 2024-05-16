DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The nephew of the owners of the home where Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank returned to the witness stand Thursday, one day after he began testimony in the ongoing Karen Read murder trial.

Colin Albert began testifying near the end of a busy day in court Wednesday. Come Thursday, faced intense cross examination from Read’s defense.

Matthew McCabe, whose daughter testified on Wednesday and whose wife found O’Keefe’s body with Read on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022, then began his testimony.

Prosecutors claim Read, who was dating O’Keefe, killed her boyfriend by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at a party in Canton after a night of drinking.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the house on Fairview Road where the party took place.

Albert, now a 20-year-old college student, was at a party at the home on Fairview Road the night O’Keefe died. He was celebrating his cousin, Brian Jr.’s birthday. The house was owned by Colin’s aunt and uncle, Brian and Nicole Albert.

Colin on Wednesday said he never saw O’Keefe enter the home. He said he had a friendly relationship with O’Keefe, with no animosity.

During earlier testimony from Colin’s friend, Allie McCabe, jurors saw text messages between Colin and McCabe which seemed to confirm a plan for McCabe to pick Colin up from the home shortly after midnight.

Colin told the jury he left the party at the home on Fairview Road just as his aunt and uncle were getting home from their own celebration with friends at the Waterfall Bar & Grille in Canton. He said he got in McCabe’s car and left.

McCabe confirmed the account and said she brought Colin back to his house.

In its theory, the defense has tried to implicate Colin and several other people in O’Keefe’s death. McCabe’s mother, Jennifer, was later with Read and another woman when they found O’Keefe’s body in the snow. Read’s attorneys have claimed Jennifer played a role in the ensuing cover up, something Jennifer had denied.

While on the stand, Allie McCabe was at times emotional as she recounted harassment her family has received from Read supporters. People have shown up at her house, she said. And people have emailed her school.

On cross examination, the defense presented McCabe with data from a tracking app her family used which showed she went back to the area of Canton High School after bringing Colin home, rather than immediately going to sleep as she testified.

“I feel good,” Karen Read said outside the courthouse Wednesday. “This needs to come out. It’s the only way it’s going to happen.”

Judge denies motion to strike testimony

With rainy weather outside, attorneys gathered in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham near 9 a.m. Thursday.

Before Colin returned to the stand, defense attorney David Yannetti said McCabe’s tearful testimony on Wednesday should be stricken from the record. He said the testimony was prejudicial to the defense and prejudicial to Read.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally argued the defense opened the door to the testimony, which would not normally be allowed.

Judge Beverly Cannone said Yannetti crossed a line in his questioning and denied his motion to strike the testimony from the record.

“I disagree with you in the strongest way possible,” she said.

The jury will not be instructed to ignore the teary testimony they heard Wednesday.

Colin Albert faces cross examination

Colin Albert faced cross examination beginning near 9:15 a.m. He said he spoke to Lally to prepare for his testimony. He said he also spoke to his lawyer but did not speak with his parents.

Colin repeatedly said he could not remember things about his preparation for the trial. Alan Jackson, who was questioning him for the defense, asked if Colin had been told to say “I don’t remember” every time he is nervous or does not want to answer a question.

Colin responded — “No.”

After a sidebar, Jackson asked questions about Colin’s relationship with the family of Michael Proctor, who served as the lead state police investigator in the Read case. Jackson showed Colin a photo of him acting as the ring bearer in Proctor’s sister’s wedding.

Colin said Michael Proctor interviewed him as part of his investigation.

Later, on redirect questioning, Lally asked Colin how many times he saw Proctor in his life. Colin responded, saying he potentially saw Procter either five or six times. Colin said he believes he was either eight or nine-years-old when he served as a ring bearer at Proctor’s sister’s wedding, saying his family is mostly close with Proctor’s sister, Courtney, not Michael Procter himself.

As testimony continued, the defense showed the jury a photo of Colin and a group of friends taken on Feb. 26, 2022 at Fenway Johnnies, a bar in Boston. The photo showed bruises on Colin’s right knuckles less than a month after O’Keefe died.

Colin said he slipped on an icy driveway and injured his hand sliding down the driveway. Jackson said the injuries look like they were sustained in a fight, which Colin denied.

Colin testified he has never been in a fight before, except with his brothers. He initially said he has never boxed. But, when pressed, he agreed he has worked out with a punching bag at the gym.

“That’s boxing,” Jackson said.

Colin said he does not thinking of using the punching bag as boxing but then agreed.

Jackson soon sought to admit a pair of videos as evidence. The videos were taken when Colin was 16-years-old

“I will beat your [expletive],” he said in one video. “I will [expletive] you up.”

In another video, he said “K-O. Bang, bang!”

Jackson noted Colin’s testimony saying he had never been in a fight. That testimony, Jackson said, made the videos relevant. Jackson argued jurors, to date, had seen a sanitized version of Colin. He said believes the jury should see a different version.

Lally said the videos were juvenile and had no relevance to the case, taking place at least one year before O’Keefe’s death.

After a recess, Cannone opted to allow the videos to be shown to the jury.

Colin said the videos were in relation to club hockey, which he does not play, after another group of players sent texts calling him and his friends names. With jurors back in the courtroom, Colin again insisted he has never been in a fight.

As the second video played, Colin said “K-O” references knocking someone out. Though Colin said his comments in the videos were threats of physical violence, he said he never threatened John O’Keefe.

Colin stepped down near 11:30 a.m.

Matthew McCabe, Allie’s father, begins testimony

Allie McCabe’s father, Matthew took the stand after Colin.

As he began testimony, he said he knew John O’Keefe pretty well once O’Keefe moved into their neighborhood to care for his niece and nephew. Matthew said his wife would help him with rides.

“John was acting, in essence, as mother and father,” Matthew said.

Matthew said he met Karen Read during the COVID-19 pandemic when O’Keefe brought his niece and nephew to the McCabes’ house to swim in their pool. Matthew said O’Keefe brought Read with him.

Matthew recalled light conversation with Read the night O’Keefe died while at the Waterfall Bar and Grill with Brian and Nicole Albert.

As the party moved back to Brian’s house, Matthew said, he and his wife were giving directions to O’Keefe to help him find the home. Matthew said he could not heard Read speaking at all.

Matthew remained on the stand as of around 12:30 p.m.

