BOSTON (WHDH) - A couple who recently moved to Boston from Colombia got to experience their first Thanksgiving thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Susana Orrego, who is currently a student at Harvard Medical School, took to the neighborhood website Nextdoor to ask if anyone wanted to host her and her husband during the holiday.

The post was flooded with dozens of comments and invites, including one from Carol Lesser who said they were welcome to come to her house.

Orrego and her husband took up Lesser on her offer.

Together they enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal and posed for a picture with their full plates before digging in.

