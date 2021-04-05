Colorful character: Taunton peacock prefers to roam the neighborhood

Taunton residents may have an uninvited and unexpected colorful character at their door. Her owners say she just likes to spend time with humans.

Jake the peacock frequently roams around her neighborhood and likes to visit people living nearby.

The friendly bird is almost 2-years-old and her owners say she is starting to wander farther and farther away from home and they want people to be aware so Jake can stay safe.

“I cant pen her, it wouldn’t be fair to pen her after two years, and I’m afraid someone might see her and not know she has humans and we may lose her,” said.

said she lives on 15 acres of land with other animals but the peacock would rather hang out with humans.